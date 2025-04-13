Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart ISI's Plot with Key Arrests

Punjab Police have disrupted an ISI-linked plot to destabilize the region after arresting two suspects with an IED containing RDX explosives. The accused, with past criminal records, were linked to a Germany-based operative, Goldy Dhillon, and were planning attacks in Punjab as directed by ISI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:04 IST
Punjab Police Thwart ISI's Plot with Key Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police successfully thwarted a notorious plan orchestrated by the Pakistan-based ISI, aimed at disrupting the peace in the region. The plan's unraveling came after the arrest of two individuals linked with terror activities, found in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED) equipped with deadly RDX.

Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both residents from Fatehgarh Sahib district, were apprehended. They not only possess a criminal history but are also reported to have been implicated in several narcotics-related incidents, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

During a strategic joint operation by counter-intelligence teams from Ferozepur and the state special operating cell, an IED weighing 2.8 kg, including 1.6 kg of RDX, was confiscated. Authorities revealed that the suspects were acting on orders from Goldy Dhillon, a Germany-based operative affiliated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, further endangering regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025