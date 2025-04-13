Punjab Police Thwart ISI's Plot with Key Arrests

The Punjab Police successfully thwarted a notorious plan orchestrated by the Pakistan-based ISI, aimed at disrupting the peace in the region. The plan's unraveling came after the arrest of two individuals linked with terror activities, found in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED) equipped with deadly RDX.

Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both residents from Fatehgarh Sahib district, were apprehended. They not only possess a criminal history but are also reported to have been implicated in several narcotics-related incidents, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

During a strategic joint operation by counter-intelligence teams from Ferozepur and the state special operating cell, an IED weighing 2.8 kg, including 1.6 kg of RDX, was confiscated. Authorities revealed that the suspects were acting on orders from Goldy Dhillon, a Germany-based operative affiliated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, further endangering regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)