Major Administrative Shuffle in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government undertook a major administrative shift on Sunday, reassigning the collectors of four districts, one of which is the home turf of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

A total of nine IAS officers have been transferred according to a directive from the state's General Administration Department (GAD). Among the districts seeing changes are Ujjain, Ashok Nagar, Harda, and Vidisha.

As part of the reshuffle, Ujjain's collector, Neeraj Kumar Singh, has been reassigned as the Director of Health Services, while Vidisha's collector, Roshan Kumar Singh, steps into his role. Meanwhile, Aditya Singh will take on collector duties for Ashok Nagar, with Siddharth Jain and Anshul Gupta filling the roles in Harda and Vidisha, respectively.

