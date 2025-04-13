Left Menu

Arson at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence Sparks Alarm

An arson attack on the Pennsylvania Governor's residence forced Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to evacuate. The fire, extinguished with no injuries, caused significant damage. Investigations are ongoing, with no motive yet identified. Shapiro praised law enforcement for their quick response during the Passover holiday.

Updated: 13-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:31 IST
On Sunday, an arsonist set the Pennsylvania Governor's residence on fire, driving Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to evacuate. Fortunately, the blaze was swiftly extinguished, leaving no injuries but a considerable amount of damage.

Governor Shapiro, known for his potential presidential aspirations, expressed gratitude towards law enforcement for their quick action, noting the attack occurred during his family's Passover celebration. 'We are eternally grateful for keeping us safe,' he stated.

The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation, confirming the fire was indeed arson, though no motive has been identified as of yet. Shapiro continues to receive bipartisan support as inquiries proceed.

