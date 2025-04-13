Odisha Tightens Security for Multi-Festival Day

In a bid to maintain peace and order, the Odisha government has implemented stringent security measures as the state prepares for Hanuman Jayanti, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Dr B R Ambedkar's birthday, and Odia New Year, all falling on Monday.

The administration has identified nine vulnerable locations and deployed an extensive security force, including 200 platoons of police, 10 companies of central armed forces, and high-tech surveillance equipment like AI-enabled drone cameras and CCTV. Special focus is on Sambalpur, which experienced communal violence last year, with 50 platoons stationed there.

Authorities have emphasized maintaining communal harmony and issued a warning against disruptive activities on social media. A cyber monitoring team is set to track potential threats online, and district collectors have been instructed to prepare for adverse weather conditions during the festival celebrations.

