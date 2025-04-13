In a grim escalation of the ongoing conflict, two Russian ballistic missiles devastated the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, resulting in the death of 34 individuals and injuring 117 others, according to official reports. The incident marks the deadliest attack on Ukraine this year, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for a stern international response against Moscow's aggression.

Harrowing scenes unfolded in the city center, where bodies lay scattered alongside destroyed buses and charred vehicles. The attack struck on Palm Sunday, as citizens were on their way to church, igniting outrage from local residents and drawing condemnation from world leaders, including those from Britain, Germany, and Italy. Zelenskiy emphasized the sheer brutality of the act, describing it as heightening terror, dangerously prolonging the ongoing war.

As Ukraine shares detailed accounts with international partners and institutions, calls for accountability grow stronger. The incident underscores the broader geopolitical tensions and the challenges facing international diplomacy and peace efforts. The International Criminal Court continues to investigate alleged war crimes, while diplomatic discussions with Russia remain fraught with conflict.

