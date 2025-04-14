Xi's Southeast Asian Tour: Strengthening Ties with Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a call for heightened cooperation with Vietnam in industrial supply chains and new sectors, as announced by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.

In his remarks, Xi stressed the necessity of enhancing coordination through regional initiatives such as the East Asia Cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, as per an article of his published in Vietnamese media.

Xi's itinerary for the week includes a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, kicking off with his state visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)