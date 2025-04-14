Dinesh Maheshwari Poised to Lead India's 23rd Law Commission
Dinesh Maheshwari, former Supreme Court Justice, is anticipated to be appointed as the chairperson of India's 23rd Law Commission. A notification is expected soon. The commission, set up in 2024 for three years, will explore the feasibility of a uniform civil code among other tasks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Supreme Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari is expected to be the new chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission, according to reliable sources.
A formal announcement of Maheshwari's appointment is anticipated this week. The law panel, instituted on September 2, 2024, is tasked with a three-year mandate.
Key responsibilities include exploring the possibility of implementing a uniform civil code. Justice Maheshwari's distinguished career includes serving as a Supreme Court Judge from January 2019 to May 2023 and holding chief justice positions in various High Courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Pauses FIR Against Ex-SEBI Chairperson Amid Stock Market Fraud Allegations
Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Under Judicial Scrutiny
S Ramann Appointed as Chairperson of PFRDA
Uttarakhand's Bold Stand: The Uniform Civil Code Challenge
Karnataka High Court Pushes for Uniform Civil Code to Ensure Equality and Justice