Dinesh Maheshwari Poised to Lead India's 23rd Law Commission

Dinesh Maheshwari, former Supreme Court Justice, is anticipated to be appointed as the chairperson of India's 23rd Law Commission. A notification is expected soon. The commission, set up in 2024 for three years, will explore the feasibility of a uniform civil code among other tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:57 IST
Former Supreme Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari is expected to be the new chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission, according to reliable sources.

A formal announcement of Maheshwari's appointment is anticipated this week. The law panel, instituted on September 2, 2024, is tasked with a three-year mandate.

Key responsibilities include exploring the possibility of implementing a uniform civil code. Justice Maheshwari's distinguished career includes serving as a Supreme Court Judge from January 2019 to May 2023 and holding chief justice positions in various High Courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

