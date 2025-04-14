Dinesh Maheshwari Poised to Lead India's 23rd Law Commission

Former Supreme Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari is expected to be the new chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission, according to reliable sources.

A formal announcement of Maheshwari's appointment is anticipated this week. The law panel, instituted on September 2, 2024, is tasked with a three-year mandate.

Key responsibilities include exploring the possibility of implementing a uniform civil code. Justice Maheshwari's distinguished career includes serving as a Supreme Court Judge from January 2019 to May 2023 and holding chief justice positions in various High Courts.

