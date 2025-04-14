Custodial Tragedy: Unfolding the Mystery Behind Pappu Meena's Death

A man, Pappu Meena, has died in police custody in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, under mysterious circumstances. The incident has raised serious questions regarding custodial treatment.

Meena, 28, was detained in connection with a theft case when he suddenly took ill at the Khetri police station. Despite attempts to save him, he was declared dead at the hospital.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and officials have assured that action will be taken according to protocol. This incident highlights concerns over police procedures during detainee interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)