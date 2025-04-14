Left Menu

Colorado Deputy Faces Sentencing in High-Profile 911 Shooting Case

A former Colorado sheriff's deputy, Andrew Buen, is scheduled for sentencing after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of 22-year-old Christian Glass. Glass's shooting, during a mental health crisis, drew national attention and led to changes in police training methods. The case continues to influence law enforcement procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:02 IST
Colorado Deputy Faces Sentencing in High-Profile 911 Shooting Case
  • Country:
  • United States

A former Colorado sheriff's deputy, Andrew Buen, is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the high-profile shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass. The incident occurred when Glass, in distress, dialed 911 for help, a call that led to national scrutiny of police training.

In February, jurors delivered the verdict against Buen after a separate jury had previously found him guilty of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. This second trial revisited the dramatic standoff near Silver Plume, where Glass, showing signs of mental distress, was shot by Buen during a confrontation that was questioned as an escalation by the prosecution.

Glass's tragic death has prompted changes in police training, with his family receiving a $19 million settlement. The case is reminiscent of the verdicts in the Elijah McClain case, continuing to impact legal approaches to law enforcement's handling of mental health crises across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025