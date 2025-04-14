Colorado Deputy Faces Sentencing in High-Profile 911 Shooting Case

A former Colorado sheriff's deputy, Andrew Buen, is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the high-profile shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass. The incident occurred when Glass, in distress, dialed 911 for help, a call that led to national scrutiny of police training.

In February, jurors delivered the verdict against Buen after a separate jury had previously found him guilty of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. This second trial revisited the dramatic standoff near Silver Plume, where Glass, showing signs of mental distress, was shot by Buen during a confrontation that was questioned as an escalation by the prosecution.

Glass's tragic death has prompted changes in police training, with his family receiving a $19 million settlement. The case is reminiscent of the verdicts in the Elijah McClain case, continuing to impact legal approaches to law enforcement's handling of mental health crises across the United States.

