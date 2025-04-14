WHO Edges Closer to Historic Pandemic Treaty
WHO members are near a historic treaty to prepare for future pandemics. Aimed at strengthening defenses against new pathogens, the agreement is set to be legally binding following three years of negotiation. Talks are expected to resume Tuesday after a temporary pause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:28 IST
In a significant development, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) are on the brink of finalizing a groundbreaking treaty designed to better equip the world against future pandemics.
According to sources involved in the negotiations, the treaty discussions have been paused until Tuesday, as members iron out final details.
The legally binding agreement, under negotiation for three years, aims to bolster global defenses against emerging pathogens, drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact, which claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Job Cuts and Groundbreaking Lilly Drug Trial: Health News Highlights
States Sue Over Sudden COVID-19 Grant Cuts
Breaking Developments: Health News Shaping the Future
Pakistan's Former President Zardari in Isolation Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Uncovering COVID-19 Procurement Scandals: Interim Report Reveals Shocking Details