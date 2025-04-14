WHO Edges Closer to Historic Pandemic Treaty

In a significant development, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) are on the brink of finalizing a groundbreaking treaty designed to better equip the world against future pandemics.

According to sources involved in the negotiations, the treaty discussions have been paused until Tuesday, as members iron out final details.

The legally binding agreement, under negotiation for three years, aims to bolster global defenses against emerging pathogens, drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact, which claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)