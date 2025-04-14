Left Menu

WHO Edges Closer to Historic Pandemic Treaty

WHO members are near a historic treaty to prepare for future pandemics. Aimed at strengthening defenses against new pathogens, the agreement is set to be legally binding following three years of negotiation. Talks are expected to resume Tuesday after a temporary pause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:28 IST
WHO Edges Closer to Historic Pandemic Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) are on the brink of finalizing a groundbreaking treaty designed to better equip the world against future pandemics.

According to sources involved in the negotiations, the treaty discussions have been paused until Tuesday, as members iron out final details.

The legally binding agreement, under negotiation for three years, aims to bolster global defenses against emerging pathogens, drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact, which claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025