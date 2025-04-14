Left Menu

Prison Diary Unveils Disturbing Details in Kalyan Minor's Murder Case

A diary found in the prison cell of Vishal Gawli reveals his depression and lack of blame for his suicide. Gawli and his wife were accused of the kidnapping and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan. Gawli was found dead in Taloja Central Jail, raising suspicions.

A diary discovered in the cell of Vishal Gawli, accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl, has shed some light on the distressed mental state he was experiencing before his death. According to officials, Gawli expressed feelings of depression and stated he did not blame anyone for his suicide.

Gawli, 35, was implicated in the December abduction, rape, and murder of a minor in Kalyan town. Found hanging in a toilet at Taloja Central Jail, his death has now led to questions, as family members suspect foul play, according to Gawli's lawyer, Sanjay Dhakane.

The comprehensive police chargesheet implicated Gawli and his wife Sakshi in the gruesome crime, which sparked societal outrage and calls for the death penalty. Discovery of Gawli's diary promises to deepen investigations surrounding his death, while his funeral took place under heavy security.

