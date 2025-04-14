EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran Over Hostage Diplomacy
The European Union has imposed sanctions on seven Iranian individuals and two organizations, criticizing Iran's policy of detaining EU citizens as state-sponsored hostage-taking. Notable figures and institutions, including Tehran's Evin prison director and Shiraz prison, are on the sanctions list.
On Monday, European Union foreign ministers decided to implement sanctions targeting seven Iranian individuals and two organizations, responding to what the EU describes as state-sponsored hostage-taking, according to diplomats.
The sanctions list, accessed by Reuters, names the director of Tehran's Evin prison, along with several judges and judicial officials. It also includes the main prison in Shiraz among the affected entities.
This move arises from ongoing concerns over the detention of EU citizens in Iran, prompting the bloc to take action against specific figures tied to this controversial policy.
