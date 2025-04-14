Ambedkar's Legacy: The Birth of India's Centralised Election Commission
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was instrumental in creating India's centralised Election Commission via an amendment in the Constituent Assembly. The commission, established before India became a Republic, unified the election process under a chief commissioner, replacing proposed separate bodies for state and central elections, thus enhancing central control.
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, played a vital role in establishing the Election Commission of India. His amendment in the Constituent Assembly led to the formation of this independent body tasked with conducting elections for the President, Vice President, and legislative bodies.
The Election Commission was conceived through Ambedkar's foresight, transforming draft Article 289, which originally suggested separate election commissions for the Centre and states, into a centralised model. Article 324 gave constitutional backing for one unified poll authority, providing it with expansive powers.
Implemented on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a Republic, the centralised Election Commission was designed with regional support, appointing regional commissioners during the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951. Today, state chief electoral officers operate as the limbs of the EC, underlining Ambedkar's lasting legacy in India's democratic process.
