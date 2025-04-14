Left Menu

Ambedkar's Legacy: The Birth of India's Centralised Election Commission

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was instrumental in creating India's centralised Election Commission via an amendment in the Constituent Assembly. The commission, established before India became a Republic, unified the election process under a chief commissioner, replacing proposed separate bodies for state and central elections, thus enhancing central control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:41 IST
Ambedkar's Legacy: The Birth of India's Centralised Election Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, played a vital role in establishing the Election Commission of India. His amendment in the Constituent Assembly led to the formation of this independent body tasked with conducting elections for the President, Vice President, and legislative bodies.

The Election Commission was conceived through Ambedkar's foresight, transforming draft Article 289, which originally suggested separate election commissions for the Centre and states, into a centralised model. Article 324 gave constitutional backing for one unified poll authority, providing it with expansive powers.

Implemented on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a Republic, the centralised Election Commission was designed with regional support, appointing regional commissioners during the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951. Today, state chief electoral officers operate as the limbs of the EC, underlining Ambedkar's lasting legacy in India's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025