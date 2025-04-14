Security Threat Sparks Investigation at Ram Temple

A rigorous investigation is now in progress following a suspicious email sent to the Ram Temple Trust, reportedly alerting them to a potential security threat. A senior police official in Ayodhya district made this revelation on Monday.

While the police have withheld extensive details from the press, it has been disclosed that the email origin is traced back to an individual based in Tamil Nadu, with the message written in English. Police sources noted the email was received during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

As of now, the Ram Temple Trust and relevant security agencies have not issued any official statements regarding the matter, leaving the community in suspense and on high alert.

