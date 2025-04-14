Left Menu

Security Threat Sparks Investigation at Ram Temple

An investigation is underway after the Ram Temple Trust received a suspicious email suggesting a security threat to the temple. The message, written in English by an individual from Tamil Nadu, was discovered on the night between Sunday and Monday, prompting Ayodhya police to probe the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:47 IST
Security Threat Sparks Investigation at Ram Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rigorous investigation is now in progress following a suspicious email sent to the Ram Temple Trust, reportedly alerting them to a potential security threat. A senior police official in Ayodhya district made this revelation on Monday.

While the police have withheld extensive details from the press, it has been disclosed that the email origin is traced back to an individual based in Tamil Nadu, with the message written in English. Police sources noted the email was received during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

As of now, the Ram Temple Trust and relevant security agencies have not issued any official statements regarding the matter, leaving the community in suspense and on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025