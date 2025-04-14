Left Menu

Mines Ministry to Boost Development via Program Management Unit

The Mines Ministry is establishing a program management unit to enhance the welfare of people affected by mining. The initiative targets effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) through District Mineral Foundations (DMFs), focusing on sustainable development in mining-impacted areas.

The Mines Ministry has announced plans to establish a program management unit designed to support people impacted by mining activities. This initiative aims to streamline coordination with states for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).

Launched in 2025, PMKKKY focuses on the welfare of mining-affected regions using funds amassed by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs), as stipulated by the mining act. State Governments have been urged to integrate PMKKKY into their DMF rules and ensure the scheme's execution.

The revised PMKKKY guidelines, issued last year, aim to expand the scheme's reach and enhance sustainable development in mining-affected areas. The guidelines emphasize directing at least 70% of DMF funds toward directly impacted regions, aligning efforts with the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programmes.

