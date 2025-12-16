ABVP Advocates for Reforms: Women's Safety, Agri Development, and Sports

A delegation representing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) convened with three Union ministers in New Delhi, presenting memoranda focusing on women's safety, agricultural development, and sports policies.

The ABVP team, led by national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, engaged with Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Their agenda included advocating for stricter measures against cyber crimes targeting women and promoting STEM education for adolescent girls.

Further demands highlighted included the formation of an Indian Agriculture Council, initiation of an Indian Agriculture Service, and strengthening of sports education through a national framework in anticipation of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)