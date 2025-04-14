Blood-Written Placards: WCPO Rank Holders' Urgent Appeal

On the 13th day of their protest, women Civil Police Officer rank holders staged a vivid demonstration outside the Secretariat on Vishu day, wielding placards inked with their blood.

Clad in black, the women drew attention to the rank list set to expire on April 19, pleading for government action as their previous attempts to engage with authorities have failed.

Despite trying to meet with the Chief Minister, their pleas have been ignored, with only 213 out of 967 list candidates receiving placement. The demonstrators accuse the government of neglecting promises to enhance women's presence in law enforcement.

