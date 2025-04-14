Suspended Cop Claims Bounty Offer in High-Profile Murder Probe

In a startling revelation from Beed, suspended police sub-inspector Ranjeet Kasle claimed he was approached to carry out an extrajudicial killing of Walmik Karad, accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Kasle reported these offers in a diary but remains without concrete proof, leading local officials to dismiss his allegations as baseless. Deshmukh had confronted extortion linked to an energy firm, leading to his grisly murder in December last year.

With allegations swirling, police demand Kasle produces evidence supporting his assertions, while scrutiny intensifies over his suspension from the cyber crime department amid internal investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)