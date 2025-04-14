Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

In a bid to bolster bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for enhanced trade and supply chain integration with Vietnam during his recent visit to Hanoi. This diplomatic engagement comes as U.S. tariffs create ripples in regional trade dynamics.

Xi, attending the signing of multiple cooperation agreements, highlighted the focus on production, artificial intelligence, and the green economy. This move is a part of China's broader Southeast Asian strategy amidst growing economic pressures from Western policies.

While the exact details of the agreements remain undisclosed, the visit underscores China's commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam through infrastructure development and binding trade regulations, as both nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)