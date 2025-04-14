Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Law in West Bengal

West Bengal faces unrest following CM Mamata Banerjee's decision not to implement the amended Waqf law. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized her stance, comparing it to her reaction to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Violence in Murshidabad led to several deaths and numerous arrests.

The amended Waqf law has sparked controversy in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared it would not be implemented in the state. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized her stance, citing a similar instance with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Violence erupted in the Muslim-majority district of Murshidabad, resulting in three deaths and several injuries. The unrest has caused mass displacement with many fleeing their homes. Authorities have detained 150 individuals connected to the violence.

In response, prohibitory orders and internet suspensions have been enforced in impacted areas. BSF personnel have been deployed to maintain order as tensions regarding the Waqf amendment persist.

