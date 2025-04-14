Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Law in West Bengal

The amended Waqf law has sparked controversy in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared it would not be implemented in the state. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized her stance, citing a similar instance with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Violence erupted in the Muslim-majority district of Murshidabad, resulting in three deaths and several injuries. The unrest has caused mass displacement with many fleeing their homes. Authorities have detained 150 individuals connected to the violence.

In response, prohibitory orders and internet suspensions have been enforced in impacted areas. BSF personnel have been deployed to maintain order as tensions regarding the Waqf amendment persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)