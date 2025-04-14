Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Law in West Bengal
West Bengal faces unrest following CM Mamata Banerjee's decision not to implement the amended Waqf law. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized her stance, comparing it to her reaction to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Violence in Murshidabad led to several deaths and numerous arrests.
- Country:
- India
The amended Waqf law has sparked controversy in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared it would not be implemented in the state. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized her stance, citing a similar instance with the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Violence erupted in the Muslim-majority district of Murshidabad, resulting in three deaths and several injuries. The unrest has caused mass displacement with many fleeing their homes. Authorities have detained 150 individuals connected to the violence.
In response, prohibitory orders and internet suspensions have been enforced in impacted areas. BSF personnel have been deployed to maintain order as tensions regarding the Waqf amendment persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Unrest: Calls for All-Party Meeting Amid Murshidabad Violence
Calm After Chaos: Murshidabad Violence Under Control
BJP and TMC Clash Over Murshidabad Violence and Waqf Act Controversy
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan holds video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal on Murshidabad violence.