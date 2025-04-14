Left Menu

Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Amid U.S. Tariff Disruptions

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasizes stronger trade and supply chain ties with Vietnam amid ongoing U.S. tariffs. Xi's visit to Hanoi involves signing numerous cooperation agreements, aiming to boost bilateral relations. Both nations focus on enhancing trade in artificial intelligence, green economy, and infrastructure, despite tensions over the South China Sea boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:48 IST
Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Amid U.S. Tariff Disruptions
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger collaboration between China and Vietnam in trade and supply chains. During his visit to Hanoi, dozens of cooperation agreements were signed as the two nations navigate disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs.

The agreements, reviewed by Reuters, focus on enhancing supply chain cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence and the green economy. Although specific details remain undisclosed, Vietnam is taking steps to ensure goods exported to the United States meet 'Made in Vietnam' criteria, aiming to ease economic tensions.

Vietnam acts as a major industrial hub, importing most goods from China while exporting to the United States. As Beijing faces pressure, both sides promote collaborative efforts in infrastructure, including new railway connections and aviation agreements involving China's COMAC planes, to strengthen economic ties despite underlying tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025