Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Amid U.S. Tariff Disruptions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger collaboration between China and Vietnam in trade and supply chains. During his visit to Hanoi, dozens of cooperation agreements were signed as the two nations navigate disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs.

The agreements, reviewed by Reuters, focus on enhancing supply chain cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence and the green economy. Although specific details remain undisclosed, Vietnam is taking steps to ensure goods exported to the United States meet 'Made in Vietnam' criteria, aiming to ease economic tensions.

Vietnam acts as a major industrial hub, importing most goods from China while exporting to the United States. As Beijing faces pressure, both sides promote collaborative efforts in infrastructure, including new railway connections and aviation agreements involving China's COMAC planes, to strengthen economic ties despite underlying tensions in the region.

