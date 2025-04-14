Left Menu

Peace Breakthrough: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bunker Demolition Success

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, 979 bunkers have been dismantled under a peace agreement between warring tribes. Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah announced the completion, noting the elimination of these fortifications as crucial for regional peace. Upcoming steps include weapon collection to ensure lasting stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:51 IST
Peace Breakthrough: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bunker Demolition Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development for regional stability, authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, have reported the successful dismantling of 979 bunkers following a peace agreement between warring tribes. Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the completion of this critical operation in the Kurram district, a region recently plagued by sectarian violence.

After the Kohat peace agreement was signed on January 1, efforts have been directed towards disbanding these defensive structures. The initiative is seen as a foundational step towards long-term peace, with local jirgas ongoing and a formal peace declaration imminent.

The operation not only involved dismantling fortifications but also included deploying a special force to secure the Tal-Parachinar Road. Future plans involve the collection of weapons from all involved parties, reinforcing the peace framework established with the help of the Grand Jirga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025