Peace Breakthrough: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bunker Demolition Success

In a significant development for regional stability, authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, have reported the successful dismantling of 979 bunkers following a peace agreement between warring tribes. Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the completion of this critical operation in the Kurram district, a region recently plagued by sectarian violence.

After the Kohat peace agreement was signed on January 1, efforts have been directed towards disbanding these defensive structures. The initiative is seen as a foundational step towards long-term peace, with local jirgas ongoing and a formal peace declaration imminent.

The operation not only involved dismantling fortifications but also included deploying a special force to secure the Tal-Parachinar Road. Future plans involve the collection of weapons from all involved parties, reinforcing the peace framework established with the help of the Grand Jirga.

