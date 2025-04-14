Peace Breakthrough: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bunker Demolition Success
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, 979 bunkers have been dismantled under a peace agreement between warring tribes. Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah announced the completion, noting the elimination of these fortifications as crucial for regional peace. Upcoming steps include weapon collection to ensure lasting stability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development for regional stability, authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, have reported the successful dismantling of 979 bunkers following a peace agreement between warring tribes. Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the completion of this critical operation in the Kurram district, a region recently plagued by sectarian violence.
After the Kohat peace agreement was signed on January 1, efforts have been directed towards disbanding these defensive structures. The initiative is seen as a foundational step towards long-term peace, with local jirgas ongoing and a formal peace declaration imminent.
The operation not only involved dismantling fortifications but also included deploying a special force to secure the Tal-Parachinar Road. Future plans involve the collection of weapons from all involved parties, reinforcing the peace framework established with the help of the Grand Jirga.
