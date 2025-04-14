U.S.-EU Trade Talks: Progress in Tariff Negotiations
U.S. and EU negotiators are making significant headway in discussions about tariffs, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. The EU delegations are in Washington for talks aimed at benefiting American workers, primarily in the automotive sector, as noted in a recent interview.
Significant progress is being made in the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and the European Union, according to Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser.
The EU negotiators are currently in Washington to engage in discussions centered around President Donald Trump's tariffs, which are particularly focused on the automotive industry.
Hassett expressed optimism about the outcome of these talks, emphasizing the potential benefits for American workers, especially those employed in the auto sector, during an appearance on the Fox Business Network.
