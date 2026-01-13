Left Menu

Revved Up: Auto Industry Sees Double-Digit Growth in 2025

Passenger vehicle dispatches surged by 27% in December 2025, fueled by high demand for utility vehicles, according to SIAM. The total passenger vehicle sales reached 3,99,216 units. Two-wheeler dispatches rose 39%, with three-wheelers up by 17%. Strong momentum and favorable conditions are expected to sustain growth into 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:27 IST
Revved Up: Auto Industry Sees Double-Digit Growth in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealerships spiked by 27% in December 2025 as demand for utility vehicles soared, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed on Tuesday.

Total passenger vehicle sales hit 3,99,216 units last month, compared to 3,14,934 units in December 2024, marking a 26.8% rise. Meanwhile, two-wheeler dispatches saw a massive 39% increase, totaling 15,41,036 units in December, up from 11,05,565 units in the previous year, SIAM reported.

Three-wheeler sales also witnessed a significant jump, rising 17% to 61,924 units. SIAM expressed optimism regarding the sales outlook as the industry enters the final quarter of the year with strong growth, bolstered by steady pipeline bookings, interest rate cuts, and supportive policy reforms by the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Plummets Amid Political Turbulence and Fed Investigation

Yen Plummets Amid Political Turbulence and Fed Investigation

 Global
2
Situation along northern border remains stable but needs constant vigil: Army Chief at press conference.

Situation along northern border remains stable but needs constant vigil: Arm...

 India
3
CPI Leader Pushes for Amaravati’s Free Zone Status to Propel Development

CPI Leader Pushes for Amaravati’s Free Zone Status to Propel Development

 India
4
Our deployment remains balanced and robust: Army Chief on situation along frontier with China.

Our deployment remains balanced and robust: Army Chief on situation along fr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026