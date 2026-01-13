Revved Up: Auto Industry Sees Double-Digit Growth in 2025

Passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealerships spiked by 27% in December 2025 as demand for utility vehicles soared, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed on Tuesday.

Total passenger vehicle sales hit 3,99,216 units last month, compared to 3,14,934 units in December 2024, marking a 26.8% rise. Meanwhile, two-wheeler dispatches saw a massive 39% increase, totaling 15,41,036 units in December, up from 11,05,565 units in the previous year, SIAM reported.

Three-wheeler sales also witnessed a significant jump, rising 17% to 61,924 units. SIAM expressed optimism regarding the sales outlook as the industry enters the final quarter of the year with strong growth, bolstered by steady pipeline bookings, interest rate cuts, and supportive policy reforms by the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)