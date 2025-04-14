Election Date Betting Scandal: A Web of Political Intrigue

In a political scandal that has shaken the British Conservative Party, 15 individuals, including former aides to ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have been charged with using confidential information to place bets on the date of the general election.

The UK's Gambling Commission initiated the investigation after revelations of suspicious betting activity emerged in May last year, resulting in allegations that party insiders used advance knowledge of the election date to gain unfair betting advantages.

Those charged, including notable political figures, are set to appear in court on June 13. The Conservative Party has suspended implicated staff, promising full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

