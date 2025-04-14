Daring Shootout in Dwarka: Notorious Criminals Apprehended

In a dramatic turn of events, two men wanted for shooting at a Delhi Police constable were apprehended in Dwarka following an intense exchange of fire with law enforcement officers.

The confrontation led to both suspects, identified as Kailash alias Bhola and Deepak alias Haddi, sustaining leg injuries before being apprehended and hospitalized.

The men were linked to previous criminal activities and were in possession of firearms, following a planned police operation based on specific intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)