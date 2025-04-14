Daring Shootout in Dwarka: Notorious Criminals Apprehended
Two men, wanted for shooting a Delhi Police constable, were arrested in Dwarka after exchanging fire with the police. The suspects, both injured, were caught and hospitalized. They were involved in a previous shooting and robbery, using weapons and a scooter later confiscated by the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, two men wanted for shooting at a Delhi Police constable were apprehended in Dwarka following an intense exchange of fire with law enforcement officers.
The confrontation led to both suspects, identified as Kailash alias Bhola and Deepak alias Haddi, sustaining leg injuries before being apprehended and hospitalized.
The men were linked to previous criminal activities and were in possession of firearms, following a planned police operation based on specific intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement