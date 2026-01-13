Left Menu

Three individuals were arrested in Thathiya for allegedly attempting to convert locals to Christianity by offering inducements. Accused of constructing a church without permission, they allegedly influenced people to convert from Hinduism. A complaint led to their arrest and recovery of religious material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:09 IST
Alleged Faith Conversions: Three Arrested in Thathiya
Three individuals were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity by offering inducements in the Thathiya police area, according to officials. City Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajeya stated that the accused were involved in influencing villagers, including women, men, and children, in Karsaha with promises and inducements to convert from Hinduism to Christianity.

Ajeya further reported that a church was allegedly built in the village without necessary permissions. Information provided by the police indicates that the complaint was filed on December 8 by Annubabu, a resident of Lohamad village.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was registered against individuals named Pannalal, Vidyasagar, and Umashankar Dohare, all residents of Karsaha village under the jurisdiction of Thathiya's police. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the three suspects near the Khairnagar canal bridge and discovered a large quantity of Christian propagation materials in their possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

