Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: Learning from Odisha's Paperless Model

A delegation from the Delhi Assembly, headed by Speaker Vijender Gupta, is set to visit Odisha from April 15-17. The mission is to study the successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Odisha Assembly.

This visit is aimed at exploring how Odisha achieved the shift to a fully paperless system, as part of its efforts in digital transformation. Gupta, joined by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and senior officials, aims to examine operational models and best practices that Odisha adopted.

The Union parliamentary affairs ministry is expected to provide funds for Delhi's implementation of NeVA. The visit underscores a commitment to evolving the Delhi Assembly into a modern and transparent body using tech-enabled approaches.

