Rome Derby Chaos: Afternoon Returns on the Horizon

The Rome derby, notorious for clashes between rival fans, may see a return to afternoon kickoffs to curb violence. Recent night-time fixtures resulted in serious altercations, injuring 13 police officers and prompting authorities to reconsider scheduling. Measures included fire hydrants and tear gas to manage the disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:48 IST
The storied Rome derby could revert to afternoon kickoffs next season after the latest evening match resulted in violent confrontations that injured 13 police officers.

Clashes erupted in areas near the Stadio Olimpico, where Roma and Lazio fans attempted to escalate tensions despite heavy police presence. Authorities deployed fire hydrants and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

This was the second Rome derby in a row marred by violence since its return to night matches, leading authorities to reconsider the timing to ensure public safety.

