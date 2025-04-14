Rome Derby Chaos: Afternoon Returns on the Horizon

The storied Rome derby could revert to afternoon kickoffs next season after the latest evening match resulted in violent confrontations that injured 13 police officers.

Clashes erupted in areas near the Stadio Olimpico, where Roma and Lazio fans attempted to escalate tensions despite heavy police presence. Authorities deployed fire hydrants and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

This was the second Rome derby in a row marred by violence since its return to night matches, leading authorities to reconsider the timing to ensure public safety.

