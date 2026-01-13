Nani Roma Leads Ford's Dominance in Dakar Rally Twist
In a dramatic ninth stage in Saudi Arabia, Nani Roma led a Ford sweep in the Dakar Rally standings, overtaking previous leader Nasser Al-Attiyah. Tough terrain caused multiple punctures and navigational issues among top racers including Carlos Sainz and Henk Lategan, illustrating the rally's challenging conditions.
Nani Roma, a seasoned Spaniard racer, took the helm of the Dakar Rally standings in a Ford-dominated one-two finish alongside compatriot Carlos Sainz. Tuesday's ninth stage, set in Saudi Arabia's demanding desert terrain, saw significant shifts in leadership.
Incidentally, Dacia's previous leader Nasser Al-Attiyah slipped to third, mere seconds behind Roma, while Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan trailed further. The rough conditions saw competitors like Lategan struggling with punctures, navigation errors, and broken equipment.
The marathon stage presented dire challenges as drivers navigated independently of previously helpful bike tracks. Notably, Polish non-factory Toyota driver Eryk Goczal shone by winning the stage. The race remains fierce, culminating on Saturday along the Red Sea coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
