Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Directive on Indiramma Housing Amidst Allocation Pressure

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warns officials against succumbing to pressure in allocating houses under the Indiramma housing scheme. At a District Collectors conference, he outlined measures to ensure fair implementation and monitoring of the housing scheme, emphasizing the importance of transparency and adherence to guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:04 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning to officials involved in the allocation of houses under the 'Indiramma' housing scheme for the poor. Reddy emphasized that no officials should succumb to any pressure during the allotment process. In a District Collectors conference, the Chief Minister provided explicit directions to ensure the successful implementation of the 'Bhu Bharati' and Indiramma housing schemes, along with a summer drinking water program.

Revanth Reddy tasked Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari with appointing a Special Officer for each Assembly constituency. These officers will serve as coordinators between various committees and officials to regularly monitor the housing scheme's implementation. Additionally, senior officers were advised to prioritize the construction of Indiramma houses, ensuring rigorous oversight from district Collectors.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of transparency, warning that actions would be taken against any officials if houses are allotted to ineligible individuals. With an allocation of 3,500 houses per constituency, Reddy stressed the necessity of distributing these based on village population while maintaining fairness. Collectors were also instructed to ensure sustainable water supply during the summer.

