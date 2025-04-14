Tragedy Strikes North Darfur: Over 300 Civilians Dead

The United Nations has reported that more than 300 civilians were killed during clashes on Friday and Saturday in North Darfur. The violence took place around Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps, as well as the town of El Fasher.

Among the deceased were 10 humanitarian workers from Relief International. These individuals were providing vital services at one of the few remaining functional health centers in Zamzam camp, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by aid workers and the severe humanitarian crisis continuing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)