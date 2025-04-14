Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes North Darfur: Over 300 Civilians Dead

The United Nations reported that over 300 civilians were killed in North Darfur due to recent fighting. Victims include 10 humanitarian workers from Relief International who were operating a health center in Zamzam camp. The affected zones include Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps, and the town of El Fasher.

14-04-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has reported that more than 300 civilians were killed during clashes on Friday and Saturday in North Darfur. The violence took place around Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps, as well as the town of El Fasher.

Among the deceased were 10 humanitarian workers from Relief International. These individuals were providing vital services at one of the few remaining functional health centers in Zamzam camp, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by aid workers and the severe humanitarian crisis continuing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

