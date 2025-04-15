Left Menu

Cairo Acts as Key Mediator in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Egypt received an Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, aiming to initiate permanent peace negotiations. After inconclusive talks in Cairo, Egypt forwarded the proposal to Hamas and is awaiting a response. Egypt plays a crucial mediatory role in these discussions, fostering hopes for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Egypt has been presented with an Israeli proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as initiating permanent peace negotiations. This report comes via sources cited by state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV on Monday after discussions held in Cairo ended without any breakthrough.

As a pivotal mediator in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire discussions, Egypt has delivered this proposal to Hamas, the governing body in Gaza, and is now waiting for their official response. The cited sources indicate that the outcome of this decision holds potential for a longer-term resolution.

The role of Cairo continues to be integral in mediating peace talks, reflecting its strategic influence and commitment to stabilizing the volatile region. Observers are hopeful that this move may lead to enduring peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

