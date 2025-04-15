Cairo Acts as Key Mediator in Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Egypt received an Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, aiming to initiate permanent peace negotiations. After inconclusive talks in Cairo, Egypt forwarded the proposal to Hamas and is awaiting a response. Egypt plays a crucial mediatory role in these discussions, fostering hopes for lasting peace.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development, Egypt has been presented with an Israeli proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as initiating permanent peace negotiations. This report comes via sources cited by state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV on Monday after discussions held in Cairo ended without any breakthrough.
As a pivotal mediator in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire discussions, Egypt has delivered this proposal to Hamas, the governing body in Gaza, and is now waiting for their official response. The cited sources indicate that the outcome of this decision holds potential for a longer-term resolution.
The role of Cairo continues to be integral in mediating peace talks, reflecting its strategic influence and commitment to stabilizing the volatile region. Observers are hopeful that this move may lead to enduring peace in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Israel
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Cairo
- Hamas
- mediator
- peace talks
- negotiations
- permanent peace
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel Plans Major Rafah Operation Amid Hamas Standoff
EU Advocates for Negotiation Resumption Between Israel and Hamas
Growing Dissent in Gaza: Families Challenge Hamas Authority
Israel Expands Operations in Gaza, Calls for Hamas Disarmament
Widespread Dissent in Gaza: Unprecedented Protests Against Hamas and the Impact of Israeli Offensive