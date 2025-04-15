Stalemate in Gaza: Ceasefire Talks Hit Barriers

Egypt has put forward a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza to Hamas, according to a report from Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV. However, issues have emerged, with a senior Hamas official identifying two non-negotiable elements within the proposal.

Hamas later announced that it is evaluating the proposal and will issue a response promptly. They insisted any ceasefire must include ending the war in Gaza and entail Israel's complete withdrawal from the region.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri revealed that the proposal fails to meet their demands for a full halt of Israeli hostilities. The proposal also introduces a demand for Hamas disarmament in future negotiations, a point Hamas is unwilling to discuss, according to Abu Zuhri.

(With inputs from agencies.)