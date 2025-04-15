Left Menu

Stalemate in Gaza: Ceasefire Talks Hit Barriers

Mediator Egypt presented a new Israeli ceasefire proposal to Hamas. A senior Hamas official found major elements unacceptable. The group reviews the plan, emphasizing Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza. Hamas dismisses disarmament demands, while Israel maintains its offensive for hostages' return.

Updated: 15-04-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 03:12 IST
Stalemate in Gaza: Ceasefire Talks Hit Barriers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt has put forward a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza to Hamas, according to a report from Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV. However, issues have emerged, with a senior Hamas official identifying two non-negotiable elements within the proposal.

Hamas later announced that it is evaluating the proposal and will issue a response promptly. They insisted any ceasefire must include ending the war in Gaza and entail Israel's complete withdrawal from the region.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri revealed that the proposal fails to meet their demands for a full halt of Israeli hostilities. The proposal also introduces a demand for Hamas disarmament in future negotiations, a point Hamas is unwilling to discuss, according to Abu Zuhri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

