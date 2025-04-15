Left Menu

Deportation Showdown: Columbia Student's Citizenship Battle

A Vermont judge has ordered the Trump administration not to deport Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, a pro-Palestinian activist seeking U.S. citizenship. The case highlights tensions over free speech and the treatment of foreign students advocating for Palestinians. Critics, including local senators, condemn his detention as unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge in Vermont has ordered the Trump administration to halt the deportation of a Columbia University student. The student, Mohsen Mahdawi, known for his pro-Palestinian activism, was detained upon arrival for a citizenship interview.

District Judge William Sessions instructed President Trump and top officials not to remove Mahdawi from the United States, emphasizing the contentious nature of the government's stance against those critical of Israel's policies in Gaza. Critics charge that these deportations infringe on free speech rights.

Amidst growing controversy, prominent figures like Senator Bernie Sanders have condemned Mahdawi's detention, arguing that it violates fundamental legal principles. The incident underscores the ongoing debate over the intersection of immigration policy and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

