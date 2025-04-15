Global Summit Seeks Aid for Sudans Humanitarian Crisis

A high-profile summit unfolds in London as diplomats and international aid officials gather to confront the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The war, now in its second year, has displaced millions and plunged vast regions into famine, marking one of the world's direst humanitarian emergencies.

Hosted by a coalition of Western powers and African institutions, the conference sets its sights not on brokering peace but on mitigating the disaster's most immediate challenges. Absent from the discussion are representatives from the Sudanese government or the Rapid Support Forces, the dueling factions perpetuating this deadly conflict.

The British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, emphasized the urgency of intervention, highlighting a new allocation of 120 million pounds for Sudanese aid. Despite recent cuts to foreign aid by the UK, Sudan remains a critical focus, with efforts centered on averting a regional catastrophe and addressing severe hunger impacting nearly half of the nation's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)