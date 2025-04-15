ED Summons Robert Vadra in Controversial Land Deal Case
Businessman Robert Vadra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding an alleged money laundering case tied to a land deal. Initially summoned in April, Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, will answer queries related to transactions in Haryana's Shikohpur.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra for questioning in a land deal-linked money laundering case, according to official sources.
Previously summoned on April 8, Vadra did not appear. The case is associated with a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur, connected to his wife Priyanka Gandhi's political stature.
Vadra's upcoming appearance will see the ED recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a step following his earlier questioning in another similar case.
