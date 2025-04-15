ED Summons Robert Vadra in Controversial Land Deal Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra for questioning in a land deal-linked money laundering case, according to official sources.

Previously summoned on April 8, Vadra did not appear. The case is associated with a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur, connected to his wife Priyanka Gandhi's political stature.

Vadra's upcoming appearance will see the ED recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a step following his earlier questioning in another similar case.

(With inputs from agencies.)