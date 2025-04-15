Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces ED Scrutiny in Haryana Land Deal Controversy

Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana. The businessman, related to Rahul Gandhi, criticized the investigation as political vendetta. The case involves a 2008 land purchase by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:22 IST
Robert Vadra, the businessman and brother-in-law of Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, attended a session with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for inquiries related to a money laundering case tied to a Haryana land deal, according to official sources.

Vadra, who journeyed about two kilometers from his Delhi home to the ED office, spoke out against what he termed as a 'political vendetta,' asserting that similar tactics were used against minorities and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

The case revolves around a February 2008 transaction where Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, linked to Vadra, acquired 3.5 acres in Gurugram from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore. The ED, invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), continues their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

