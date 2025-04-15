Left Menu

J-Pop Star Kenshin Kamimura Faces Hong Kong Court Drama

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleaded not guilty in Hong Kong court to indecent assault charges from an incident in March. Fired from ONE N' ONLY for compliance violation, Kamimura remains free on bail. Fans gathered, some traveling from Japan and China, as court proceedings continue this summer.

15-04-2025
In a gripping courtroom drama, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura faced a Hong Kong court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault. The charges relate to an incident at a restaurant in March, a controversy that led to his dismissal from the boy group ONE N' ONLY.

Visibly emotional, the 25-year-old artist, once a significant figure in the Japanese entertainment scene, stood in the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court, nervously pleading his innocence. Despite the tension, Kamimura assured the magistrate that he could proceed without a break, responding in Cantonese.

The case has attracted a significant following, with fans arriving from Japan and China. The next hearing is scheduled for July 30, anticipated to span over three days, as details of the alleged incident, occurring in Mong Kok's bustling district, begin to unfold.

