Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Fresh Review on Lawyer Senior Designations

The Supreme Court has mandated the Delhi High Court to reassess applications for senior lawyer designations that were previously rejected or deferred. Concerns arose regarding unconsidered marks by a committee member. The high court was instructed to expedite the designation process amidst allegations of irregularities in previous selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:13 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Fresh Review on Lawyer Senior Designations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi High Court to re-evaluate applications for senior lawyer designations previously rejected or deferred. This directive follows concerns that marks given by one member of the evaluation committee were overlooked, as per the Supreme Court's observations.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the need for the high court to follow the Delhi Designations of Senior Advocates Rules, 2024, rigorously. The court emphasized the importance of reconvening the permanent committee under these rules to address the deferred and rejected applications adequately.

The Supreme Court's decision comes after allegations of irregularities in the November 2024 designation of 70 advocates, which included 12 women. The top court has stressed on completing the designation process swiftly while a plea urged a review due to supposed procedural lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025