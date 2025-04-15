Supreme Court Calls for Fresh Review on Lawyer Senior Designations

The Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi High Court to re-evaluate applications for senior lawyer designations previously rejected or deferred. This directive follows concerns that marks given by one member of the evaluation committee were overlooked, as per the Supreme Court's observations.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the need for the high court to follow the Delhi Designations of Senior Advocates Rules, 2024, rigorously. The court emphasized the importance of reconvening the permanent committee under these rules to address the deferred and rejected applications adequately.

The Supreme Court's decision comes after allegations of irregularities in the November 2024 designation of 70 advocates, which included 12 women. The top court has stressed on completing the designation process swiftly while a plea urged a review due to supposed procedural lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)