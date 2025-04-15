Left Menu

Temple Invasion Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA's Son Among Accused

The Madhya Pradesh police have filed a case against the son of BJP MLA Golu Shukla and eight others for forcibly entering the Mata Tekri temple in Dewas after closing hours, beating the priest, and driving rashly. CCTV footage and social media brought attention to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police have taken legal action against Rudraksh Shukla, the son of a BJP MLA, and eight others for forcibly entering the Mata Tekri temple in Dewas during closed hours last week, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident came to light through CCTV footage circulating on social media, prompting allegations from the opposition Congress against Shukla and others. The police have recorded statements from complainants and confiscated four out of the seven vehicles involved.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiveer Bhadoriya disclosed the ongoing investigation, noting the inclusion of multiple names in the FIR, including those of Rudraksh Shukla and others reportedly involved in the rash driving incident on April 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

