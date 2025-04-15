Left Menu

Custody Death Sparks Demand for Justice in Rajasthan

The family of Pappu Ram Meena, who died in police custody at the Khetri police station in Jhunjhunu, is protesting for the arrest of the responsible officers and seeking compensation. Allegations of police brutality have surfaced, and a judicial inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:44 IST
Custody Death Sparks Demand for Justice in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A protest erupted outside Jhunjhunu's Khetri police station as family members of Pappu Ram Meena, who died in custody, demanded justice and accountability. Allegations of police brutality leading to Meena's death have fueled tensions.

Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary stated that an official judicial inquiry will be conducted as per the National Human Rights Commission guidelines, alongside an internal investigation by the Additional Superintendent of Police. Authorities have pledged swift action against those responsible.

The post-mortem remains pending due to reluctance from the family, who are calling for firmer action against officers involved. Ongoing negotiations with Meena's kin aim to resolve the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025