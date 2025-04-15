Custody Death Sparks Demand for Justice in Rajasthan

A protest erupted outside Jhunjhunu's Khetri police station as family members of Pappu Ram Meena, who died in custody, demanded justice and accountability. Allegations of police brutality leading to Meena's death have fueled tensions.

Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary stated that an official judicial inquiry will be conducted as per the National Human Rights Commission guidelines, alongside an internal investigation by the Additional Superintendent of Police. Authorities have pledged swift action against those responsible.

The post-mortem remains pending due to reluctance from the family, who are calling for firmer action against officers involved. Ongoing negotiations with Meena's kin aim to resolve the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)