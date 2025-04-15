Delhi Police Nab Key Figure in Inter-State Arms Racket

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Aas Mohammad, a pivotal player in an inter-state arms supply racket, seizing five country-made pistols and five live cartridges.

Authorities revealed that Mohammad, from Deeg in Rajasthan, has a criminal record with eight prior Arms Act cases.

A police team laid a strategic trap in Madhu Vihar, where they successfully apprehended Mohammad, who later confessed to manufacturing illegal weapons with associates for gangs across several Northern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)