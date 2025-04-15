Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Key Figure in Inter-State Arms Racket

Delhi Police arrested Aas Mohammad, a crucial member of an inter-state arms racket. Authorities seized five country-made pistols and live cartridges. Hailing from Rajasthan, Mohammad has an extensive criminal history involving illegal arms manufacture for gangs across multiple states.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:32 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Aas Mohammad, a pivotal player in an inter-state arms supply racket, seizing five country-made pistols and five live cartridges.

Authorities revealed that Mohammad, from Deeg in Rajasthan, has a criminal record with eight prior Arms Act cases.

A police team laid a strategic trap in Madhu Vihar, where they successfully apprehended Mohammad, who later confessed to manufacturing illegal weapons with associates for gangs across several Northern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

