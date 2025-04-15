Delhi Police Nab Key Figure in Inter-State Arms Racket
Delhi Police arrested Aas Mohammad, a crucial member of an inter-state arms racket. Authorities seized five country-made pistols and live cartridges. Hailing from Rajasthan, Mohammad has an extensive criminal history involving illegal arms manufacture for gangs across multiple states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Aas Mohammad, a pivotal player in an inter-state arms supply racket, seizing five country-made pistols and five live cartridges.
Authorities revealed that Mohammad, from Deeg in Rajasthan, has a criminal record with eight prior Arms Act cases.
A police team laid a strategic trap in Madhu Vihar, where they successfully apprehended Mohammad, who later confessed to manufacturing illegal weapons with associates for gangs across several Northern states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals to Victory Amidst Overrate Fine
Kalyan Station Water Supply Crisis Resolved After Payment Talks
Toyota's Hybrid Surge: Supply Chain Struggles Amid Soaring Demand
Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Shines in Thrilling Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
Real Estate Racket: ED Swoops on Gurugram Developer