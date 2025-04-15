Left Menu

Surrender Signals Shift: Former Maoist Rupesh Mandavi Embraces Peace

Rupesh Mandavi, a former Naxalite with a significant bounty, surrendered to police in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. Disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and encouraged by the government's surrender policy, Mandavi seeks rehabilitation and a new path away from conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohla | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:44 IST
Surrender Signals Shift: Former Maoist Rupesh Mandavi Embraces Peace
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Rupesh Mandavi, known as Sukhdev, turned himself in to authorities in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki on Tuesday. Disheartened by the Maoist ideology and internal conflicts, he chose to abandon the movement, officials stated.

The former Kotari Area Committee member was notably influenced by the state government's updated surrender and rehabilitation framework, alongside the district's 'Operation Prayaas', aimed at encouraging Naxalites to renounce violence. This strategic campaign appeared pivotal in his decision, police reports revealed.

With a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, Mandavi's surrender is a strategic victory for law enforcement. He has been granted Rs 50,000 in immediate assistance and will be integrated into the rehabilitation program designed for former insurgents, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025