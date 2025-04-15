Surrender Signals Shift: Former Maoist Rupesh Mandavi Embraces Peace

In a significant development, Rupesh Mandavi, known as Sukhdev, turned himself in to authorities in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki on Tuesday. Disheartened by the Maoist ideology and internal conflicts, he chose to abandon the movement, officials stated.

The former Kotari Area Committee member was notably influenced by the state government's updated surrender and rehabilitation framework, alongside the district's 'Operation Prayaas', aimed at encouraging Naxalites to renounce violence. This strategic campaign appeared pivotal in his decision, police reports revealed.

With a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, Mandavi's surrender is a strategic victory for law enforcement. He has been granted Rs 50,000 in immediate assistance and will be integrated into the rehabilitation program designed for former insurgents, according to police sources.

