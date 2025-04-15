Justice Delayed: India's Struggling Judiciary

A recent report underscores the dire state of India's judicial system, revealing a significant shortfall in the number of judges, despite longstanding recommendations for higher judge-to-population ratios.

The 2025 India Justice Report highlights troubling vacancies, with high courts operating at 33% vacancy rates and district courts burdened with overwhelming caseloads.

It also points to the need for diverse representation, noting that women and marginalized communities remain underrepresented in judicial appointments, thereby calling for urgent systemic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)