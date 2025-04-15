Justice Delayed: India's Struggling Judiciary
India's judiciary faces a stark shortage with only 15 judges per million people, despite recommendations for 50. A 2025 report highlights high court vacancies, workload pressures, and representation disparities. It urges immediate reforms and increased diversity in appointments, underscoring the country's judicial challenges.
A recent report underscores the dire state of India's judicial system, revealing a significant shortfall in the number of judges, despite longstanding recommendations for higher judge-to-population ratios.
The 2025 India Justice Report highlights troubling vacancies, with high courts operating at 33% vacancy rates and district courts burdened with overwhelming caseloads.
It also points to the need for diverse representation, noting that women and marginalized communities remain underrepresented in judicial appointments, thereby calling for urgent systemic reforms.
