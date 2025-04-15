Left Menu

Arrest of Brothers Amid Murshidabad Communal Violence

Two brothers from West Bengal, Kalu and Dildar Nadar, have been arrested for their role in the murders of a father and son during communal violence in Murshidabad district. With these arrests, 221 individuals have been detained in connection with the clashes against the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, West Bengal Police arrested two brothers, Kalu and Dildar Nadar, in connection with the brutal murder of a father-son duo amid communal violence in Murshidabad district. The arrests bring the total number of individuals detained during this unrest to 221.

The brothers, residents of Jafrabad, the same locality as the victims Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, were apprehended from Murarai in Birbhum district and near the India-Bangladesh border in Suti, respectively. The special investigation team continues to work on the case.

Amid the chaos, Ijaz Momin succumbed to injuries sustained during clashes, and prohibitory orders have been imposed along with the suspension of internet services. Authorities assure the public of stringent action against those responsible for inciting riots during the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

