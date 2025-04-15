Left Menu

23andMe's Genetic Data Under Scrutiny Amid Bankruptcy

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating 23andMe's bankruptcy, focusing on potential risks to genetic data security. Concerns arise from failed acquisition attempts, a major data breach, and numerous agreements with pharmaceutical firms. The company asserts that customer data remains protected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. House committee is scrutinizing genetic testing company 23andMe over concerns about data security amid its recent bankruptcy filing. The inquiry, initiated by Republican Representative James Comer, seeks to determine how the company plans to handle its extensive genetic database amid financial instability.

The genomics firm, known for ancestry testing kits, had been struggling economically, prompting its co-founder Anne Wojcicki to make several unsuccessful takeover attempts before stepping down as CEO. Despite assurances from 23andMe that customer data will remain secure during bankruptcy, there's anxiety about potential misconduct.

Public unease also stems from previous data breaches and undisclosed deals between 23andMe and pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, with fears regarding data exposure to foreign entities, including China. Comer highlights the necessity of safeguarding Americans' genetic information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

