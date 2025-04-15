Global Powers Unite for Sudan Relief: A Call for Peace Amidst Chaos
The European Union and Britain have pledged increased aid for Sudan during a London conference. The aim is to address a devastating conflict that began in April 2023 and has displaced millions. Despite criticism from Sudan's government, international powers hope for a coordinated response to the ongoing crisis.
On Tuesday, the European Union and Britain committed to increasing aid for Sudan, as part of a London conference marking two years since the onset of a devastating conflict in the country. The event, co-hosted by Britain, aims to enhance international response efforts, despite controversy over the exclusion of Sudanese representatives.
Since the outbreak of war in April 2023, Sudan has faced significant turmoil due to a power struggle between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. This conflict has not only displaced millions but also led to the involvement of several foreign powers. As part of the aid effort, the EU and member states pledged over €522 million, while Britain announced £120 million in additional aid.
International attendees including Egypt, Kenya, and the UAE joined forces, yet Sudan accused the UAE of supplying arms to the RSF, a claim denied by the UAE. Despite disputes, the global community remains focused on implementing diplomatic solutions, as urged by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intensified US Airstrikes Shake Yemen's Capital: A Closer Look at the Ongoing Conflict
Russo-Ukrainian Conflict: Strikes on Energy Facilities Escalate Tensions
Tremors and Turmoil: Quake and Conflict Shake Southeast Asia
Conflict and Leadership Crisis in Manipur: Challenges and Changes
Mass Grave Tragedy: Red Crescent Workers Killed in Gaza Conflict