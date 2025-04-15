Left Menu

Data Dilemmas: 23andMe Faces Congressional Scrutiny

The U.S. House committee is questioning 23andMe's co-founder due to potential risks of genetic data transfer amidst the company's bankruptcy. Concerns arise over data protection and associations with countries like China. 23andMe is asked to ensure data safety and explain deals with pharmaceutical companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:47 IST
Data Dilemmas: 23andMe Faces Congressional Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House committee has summoned 23andMe's co-founder to address potential risks associated with genetic data amidst the company's bankruptcy concerns. Lawmakers seek assurances about data protection and privacy.

23andMe, which provides ancestry and health insights through genetic testing, filed for bankruptcy after weak sales. The company's co-founder, Anne Wojcicki, is requested to testify due to fears over unsecured data potentially being accessed by foreign entities, notably China.

Further inquiries highlight past security breaches and undisclosed deals with pharmaceutical entities, raising questions over the control and confidentiality of sensitive genetic information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025