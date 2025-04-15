Data Dilemmas: 23andMe Faces Congressional Scrutiny

The U.S. House committee has summoned 23andMe's co-founder to address potential risks associated with genetic data amidst the company's bankruptcy concerns. Lawmakers seek assurances about data protection and privacy.

23andMe, which provides ancestry and health insights through genetic testing, filed for bankruptcy after weak sales. The company's co-founder, Anne Wojcicki, is requested to testify due to fears over unsecured data potentially being accessed by foreign entities, notably China.

Further inquiries highlight past security breaches and undisclosed deals with pharmaceutical entities, raising questions over the control and confidentiality of sensitive genetic information.

(With inputs from agencies.)