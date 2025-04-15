Government Employee's Toll Plaza Scuffle Sparks Outrage

A disturbance occurred at a toll plaza when a government employee and his relative allegedly assaulted a worker upon being told to pay the toll fare. The incident, captured and aired by local TV channels, unfolded at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The government employee insisted on an exemption while travelling on the Outer Ring Road, but the toll supervisor stated it was not applicable in this case. When the employee, identified as a junior assistant from the Ranga Reddy district collectorate, refused to pay, the situation escalated as he physically attacked the staff.

Authorities have since registered a case in response to the complaint filed by the toll plaza supervisor, as the investigation continues into the altercation and its underlying circumstances.

